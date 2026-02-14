Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.2450, with a volume of 982757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.30 to $6.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,135,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 314,113 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 659,543 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,983,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,118,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 634,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,813,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,066 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and operation of office and retail properties. The company’s portfolio features the iconic Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan, alongside a diversified collection of commercial assets situated throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and select markets in Upstate New York. By offering premium office space and street-level retail, Empire State Realty Trust positions itself as a landlord of choice for corporate tenants, retailers and experiential brands seeking high-profile addresses.

Established through a spin-off of assets in early 2013, Empire State Realty Trust consolidated a mix of landmark and Class A properties, creating scale in one of the world’s most competitive real estate markets.

