Short Interest in Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD) Drops By 30.7%

Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 664,201 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 957,806 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 924,259 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 924,259 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fighting Blindness Foundation sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $8,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,492,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,167.65. This represents a 42.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher acquired 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $163,510.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,510. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Opus Genetics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opus Genetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRD. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Opus Genetics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 1,435,407 shares during the period. BIOS Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Opus Genetics by 270.1% during the second quarter. BIOS Capital Management LP now owns 3,683,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,180 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opus Genetics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 1,665,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 427,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Opus Genetics by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,342,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 349,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Opus Genetics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opus Genetics Trading Up 7.4%

IRD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 797,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.58. Opus Genetics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. Opus Genetics had a negative net margin of 466.09% and a negative return on equity of 697.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Opus Genetics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Opus Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Opus Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Opus Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Opus Genetics

More Opus Genetics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Opus Genetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital upgraded IRD to “Strong‑Buy” and published quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts (Q4‑2025 to Q4‑2026 around ($0.11)–($0.13); FY2026 at ($0.48)), notably better than the consensus FY2026 loss of ($1.22). The upgrade + tighter estimates support a re‑rating of the stock. MarketBeat IRD

Lifesci Capital upgraded IRD to “Strong‑Buy” and published quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts (Q4‑2025 to Q4‑2026 around ($0.11)–($0.13); FY2026 at ($0.48)), notably better than the consensus FY2026 loss of ($1.22). The upgrade + tighter estimates support a re‑rating of the stock. Positive Sentiment: Opus raised immediate capital via a $25M private placement: 7,374,632 shares of Series B Non‑Voting Convertible Preferred at $3.39 per share — provides cash to fund development and reduce near‑term financing risk, a common positive for clinical‑stage biotechs. GlobeNewswire Release MSN Coverage

Opus raised immediate capital via a $25M private placement: 7,374,632 shares of Series B Non‑Voting Convertible Preferred at $3.39 per share — provides cash to fund development and reduce near‑term financing risk, a common positive for clinical‑stage biotechs. Neutral Sentiment: The financing was priced at $3.39 per preferred share and is non‑voting; official terms and conversion mechanics matter for modeling but the announcement itself is neutral-to-positive until conversion details are exercised. GlobeNewswire Release

The financing was priced at $3.39 per preferred share and is non‑voting; official terms and conversion mechanics matter for modeling but the announcement itself is neutral-to-positive until conversion details are exercised. Negative Sentiment: Convertible preferreds can dilute common shareholders if converted; the $3.39 placement price is close to the recent trading level, so potential dilution and future overhang are real risks investors should model (impact depends on conversion rate and any anti‑dilution provisions). GlobeNewswire Release

Convertible preferreds can dilute common shareholders if converted; the $3.39 placement price is close to the recent trading level, so potential dilution and future overhang are real risks investors should model (impact depends on conversion rate and any anti‑dilution provisions). Negative Sentiment: Opus remains a loss‑making, clinical‑stage biotech with operational risk; consensus still projects negative EPS and high cash burn until clinical milestones or additional financing occur — keep monitoring cash runway and trial progress. MarketBeat IRD

About Opus Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.