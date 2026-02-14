First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 61.7% in January

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 46,663 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the January 15th total of 28,857 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,969 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,969 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 236,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 369,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of FCT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 64,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,343. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $10.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE: FCT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in senior floating rate loans and other floating rate debt instruments of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. As a closed-end vehicle, FCT issues a fixed number of common shares and may utilize leverage to enhance returns for shareholders.

Under normal market conditions, FCT allocates at least 80% of its managed assets to senior floating rate loans, which are typically secured obligations of corporate borrowers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.