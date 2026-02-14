Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.0150, but opened at $10.00. Banco Comercial Portugues shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Banco Comercial Portugues from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Comercial Portugues from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31.

Banco Comercial Português SA, operating under the Millennium bcp brand, is the largest private banking institution in Portugal. Headquartered in Porto, it offers a broad range of universal banking services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Core product lines include deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment cards and digital banking platforms. The group also provides private banking and wealth management solutions through dedicated advisory centres.

In the corporate segment, Millennium bcp delivers a portfolio of services that spans trade finance, project and structured finance, treasury operations and cash management, alongside specialised lending and structured solutions.

