iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 340,580 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 208,513 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,755 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 542,755 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 631.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 385,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,211. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Zurich Stock Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

