Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Shares Down 32.6% – Here’s What Happened

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 32.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 288.90 and last traded at GBX 294. 4,325,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 1,751,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.50.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders and directors bought stock today (large purchase by director Oliver Mann and purchases by Dietmar Exler and other directors/CFO), signalling management confidence and providing some buying support. Insider purchases (MarketBeat)

Company filings/announcements report director and CFO share dealings (directors increasing stakes), which investors often view as a positive signal of insider conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Pinewood issued statements saying it remains confident in its future despite Apax withdrawing its offer — reassurance for long-term investors but insufficient to prevent the immediate market reaction. Company response (Sharecast)

Pinewood issued statements saying it remains confident in its future despite Apax withdrawing its offer — reassurance for long-term investors but insufficient to prevent the immediate market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Apax Partners has abandoned a proposed £/€/$763m bid for Pinewood.AI, removing a near-term acquisition premium and sparking a sharp sell-off in the stock. This is the primary driver of today’s price decline. Apax abandons bid (MarketWatch)

Apax Partners has abandoned a proposed £/€/$763m bid for Pinewood.AI, removing a near-term acquisition premium and sparking a sharp sell-off in the stock. This is the primary driver of today’s price decline. Negative Sentiment: Widespread press coverage highlights the withdrawal and its market impact (headlines citing a ~30% drop), which can amplify selling pressure and short-term volatility. Coverage of share drop (MSN)

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinewood Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 725.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 381.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 417.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £336.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, insider Dietmar Exler bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 295 per share, with a total value of £7,375. Also, insider Oliver Mann acquired 25,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 307 per share, with a total value of £76,888.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,466 shares of company stock worth $13,396,112. 47.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Please visit www.pendragonplc.com where Pendragon discloses additional information about the company, its business and its results of operations.

