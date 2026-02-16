iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Short Interest Up 47.9% in January

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 116,818 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the January 15th total of 78,972 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 514,135 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 514,135 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 10Elms LLP increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 332,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 391,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,118. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.