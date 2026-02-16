Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Short Interest Update

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 44,401 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 30,184 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,488 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,488 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ OZEM remained flat at $35.50 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,689. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $59.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4099 per share. This represents a yield of 119.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

About Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 80,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter.

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

