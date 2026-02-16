Critical Analysis: Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) & Agile Property (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) and Agile Property (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marcus & Millichap and Agile Property, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 2 2 0 0 1.50 Agile Property 0 0 0 0 0.00

Marcus & Millichap presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.06%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than Agile Property.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agile Property has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Agile Property”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $755.16 million 1.34 -$1.91 million ($0.16) -161.95 Agile Property $6.03 billion N/A -$2.25 billion N/A N/A

Marcus & Millichap has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agile Property.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Agile Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap -0.25% 0.20% 0.15% Agile Property N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats Agile Property on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About Agile Property

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and home and decoration, environmental protection, and commercial management services. It also engages in city sanitation, and cleaning services, as well as hotel operation and property investment. In addition, the company operates ecological industrial park; offers hazardous industrial waste treatment, and waste water treatment. The company was formerly known as Agile Property Holdings Limited and changed its name to Agile Group Holdings Limited in July 2016. Agile Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Agile Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Top Coast Investment Limited.

