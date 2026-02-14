Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Short Interest Up 139.3% in January

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,762 shares, a growth of 139.3% from the January 15th total of 3,243 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 941 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Mapfre Stock Performance

MPFRY stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. Mapfre has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Mapfre Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 243.0%. Mapfre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre is a Spanish‐based global insurance group offering a broad range of protection and assistance services. The company provides life, health, property and casualty, automobile, and agricultural insurance products, as well as reinsurance solutions and risk management services for both individual and corporate clients. Its service portfolio also includes assistance services such as roadside help, travel assistance, and home care, positioning the firm as a full‐service insurance partner.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Madrid, Mapfre has grown from a domestic insurer into a multi‐national organization.

