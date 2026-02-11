Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.84 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $124.33.

NYSE:ARW opened at $156.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $86.50 and a one year high of $160.63. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average of $119.21.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

