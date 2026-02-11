Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm had revenue of $466.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Healthcare Services Group’s conference call:

Company exceeded 2025 expectations with revenue of $466.7M (+6.6% YoY), strong free cash flow, disciplined cost management, and its campus division surpassing $100 million in revenue.

with revenue of $466.7M (+6.6% YoY), strong free cash flow, disciplined cost management, and its campus division surpassing in revenue. Board completed a $50M buyback early and authorized an additional repurchase program to acquire $75 million of common stock over the next 12 months, citing a strong balance sheet and attractive valuation.

of common stock over the next 12 months, citing a strong balance sheet and attractive valuation. 2026 targets include mid-single-digit revenue growth (Q1 revenue guide $460–$465M), a cost-of-services goal around 86%, SG&A targeted at 9.5%–10.5%, and an expected effective tax rate of ~25%.

revenue growth (Q1 revenue guide $460–$465M), a cost-of-services goal around 86%, SG&A targeted at 9.5%–10.5%, and an expected effective tax rate of ~25%. Contract upgrades to service-day-based billing have improved margin visibility and collections (lower DSO), but introduced a Q4-to-Q1 day-count dynamic that can affect quarterly revenue (the Q4→Q1 day difference equated to >$10M on the Q4 base).

2025 results benefited from an $8.3M tax/treatment of ERC receipts (a one-time benefit) and future ERC proceeds are uncertain, and management noted that growth upside is execution-limited by the company’s ability to hire, develop, and retain new management candidates.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 641,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $21.75.

HCSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 80.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,981,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 882,213 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 411,908 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,653,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 725,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 297,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 249,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HCSG) is a leading provider of support services to healthcare facilities across the United States. The company specializes in environmental services, including housekeeping and sanitation, as well as linen and laundry management. In addition, Healthcare Services Group offers dietary and nutrition services, catering to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and other long-term care providers.

Founded as a family-owned business in the late 1970s, the company completed its initial public offering in 1997.

