Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,970 and last traded at GBX 7,940, with a volume of 589522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,820.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,500 to GBX 7,800 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Shore Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,250 to GBX 7,500 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 7,500 to £105 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,540.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,017.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,941.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today. It creates more distinction between the Group and its Spirax Sarco trading Division (part of Steam Thermal Solutions), providing improved clarity for all stakeholders.

