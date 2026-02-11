Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.39), Zacks reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG stock traded up $9.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.99. 147,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,198. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $134.05 and a one year high of $189.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.83.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total value of $336,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,379.74. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $848,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $991,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE: PAG), headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.