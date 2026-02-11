Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,876 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 103.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 32.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIRT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $969.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.51 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Virtu Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) is a leading global electronic trading firm specializing in market making, liquidity provision and trade execution services across a broad range of asset classes. Leveraging advanced quantitative models and proprietary trading technology, Virtu provides continuous bid and ask quotes in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and digital assets. The firm’s infrastructure is designed to operate at high speeds and low latencies, enabling tight spreads and efficient price discovery for its clients.

In addition to its market-making activities, Virtu offers agency execution services, algorithmic trading strategies and transaction cost analysis tools.

