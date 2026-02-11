Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Up 11.8% Following Strong Earnings

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) shot up 11.8% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $216.04 and last traded at $215.90. 897,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 933,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.04.

The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.65. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on THC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total transaction of $430,089.66. Following the sale, the director owned 28,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,945.60. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 58.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.6% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.70 and a 200 day moving average of $193.68.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.