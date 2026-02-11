Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 4.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $155.7670. Approximately 12,813,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 13,053,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of -409.91, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $282,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,632.40. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $295,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,165,364.16. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,639 shares of company stock worth $1,496,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 395,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 90,980 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $1,099,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

