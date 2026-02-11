Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Announces Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Penske Automotive Group’s conference call:

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske reported a strong full year with $31 billion revenue, ~ $1.3 billion EBT, $935 million net income and $14.13 EPS, plus a 21st consecutive dividend raise to $1.40 and $182 million of share buybacks.

Penske reported a strong full year with revenue, ~ EBT, net income and EPS, plus a 21st consecutive dividend raise to and $182 million of share buybacks. Q4 faced meaningful headwinds—automotive same-store units fell ~8%, new German luxury sales declined ~20% in the U.S. and ~22% in the U.K., and Q4 revenue was $7.8 billion (down 4%), with about $29 million of identifiable one-time EBT impacts including a Jaguar Land Rover cyber incident and freight weakness.

Q4 faced meaningful headwinds—automotive same-store units fell ~8%, new German luxury sales declined ~20% in the U.S. and ~22% in the U.K., and Q4 revenue was (down 4%), with about of identifiable one-time EBT impacts including a Jaguar Land Rover cyber incident and freight weakness. Management is pursuing strategic M&A and portfolio optimization: acquisitions (including Penske Motor Group and multiple Toyota/Lexus stores) add roughly $2 billion of annualized revenue while divestitures generated $200 million proceeds (with ~ $140 million expected more in 2026) to redeploy into higher-return assets.

Management is pursuing strategic M&A and portfolio optimization: acquisitions (including Penske Motor Group and multiple Toyota/Lexus stores) add roughly of annualized revenue while divestitures generated proceeds (with ~ expected more in 2026) to redeploy into higher-return assets. Aftermarket/service remains a performance driver—U.S. service & parts revenue grew ~6%, technician productivity is ~ $30k gross profit per month, and fixed operations are at record levels with management targeting continued mid-single-digit growth.

Aftermarket/service remains a performance driver—U.S. service & parts revenue grew ~6%, technician productivity is ~ gross profit per month, and fixed operations are at record levels with management targeting continued mid-single-digit growth. Penske’s truck/PTS businesses were pressured by the freight recession and lower gain-on-sale (an ~$87 million YoY reduction), but fleet reductions, cost cuts and early signs of freight market tightening (improved Jan utilization) leave management cautiously optimistic about recovery timing and future upside.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:PAG traded up $8.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.46. 335,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,841. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $189.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Penske Automotive Group

Trending Headlines about Penske Automotive Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Penske Automotive Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total transaction of $336,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,379.74. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE: PAG), headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.