Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $235.50 and last traded at $236.6480. 5,771,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 8,325,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.59.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boeing plans to open a fourth 737 MAX production line in Everett in mid‑summer, signaling a material capacity ramp that supports revenue and backlog growth as airline demand remains strong. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Strong January operations: Boeing delivered 46 jets (38 737 MAX, five 787s) — one of the busiest Januarys — which supports near‑term cash flow and validates production recovery. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Boeing won a C‑17 upgrade contract and recorded another 737 MAX order, adding defense revenue and incremental commercial backlog while valuation lags peers — positives for medium‑term earnings visibility. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: High‑profile bullish endorsement: Jim Cramer called Boeing "one of my favorites," which can increase retail interest and short‑term buying pressure. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~17% in January to ~13.8M shares (1.8% of float, 1.4 days cover), reducing immediate downward pressure from shorts and lowering the risk of aggressive short‑selling. (Market data)

Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction mixed: some coverage notes that despite a strong January for deliveries/orders, the stock slipped — suggesting investors may have priced in improvements or are taking profits after recent gains. Read More.

Market reaction mixed: some coverage notes that despite a strong January for deliveries/orders, the stock slipped — suggesting investors may have priced in improvements or are taking profits after recent gains. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Starliner program remains a material overhang: recent coverage highlights that Boeing’s Starliner capsule continues to be “a work in progress,” and concerns over program delays, costs, or reputational damage are cited as the main reason for the stock’s decline today. This program risk still attracts investor scrutiny and can weigh on sentiment until resolved. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $257.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Boeing Stock Down 2.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $185.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after buying an additional 3,460,021 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,485,294 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,401,847,000 after purchasing an additional 286,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,679,592,000 after buying an additional 533,753 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,224,752,000 after buying an additional 135,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $888,910,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

