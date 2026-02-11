Insider Selling: Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Director Sells 25,501 Shares of Stock

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) Director Barry Golsen sold 25,501 shares of Lsb Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $256,030.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,386 shares in the company, valued at $134,395.44. This trade represents a 65.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Lsb Industries Price Performance
NYSE:LXU traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 550,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,031.40 and a beta of 0.74. Lsb Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Lsb Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 313,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Lsb Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lsb Industries by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Lsb Industries
LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.
Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.
