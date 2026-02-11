Insider Selling: Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Director Sells 25,501 Shares of Stock

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) Director Barry Golsen sold 25,501 shares of Lsb Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $256,030.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,386 shares in the company, valued at $134,395.44. This trade represents a 65.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lsb Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LXU traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 550,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,031.40 and a beta of 0.74. Lsb Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

Get Lsb Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Lsb Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 313,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Lsb Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lsb Industries by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Lsb Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lsb Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

View Our Latest Report on LXU

About Lsb Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lsb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lsb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.