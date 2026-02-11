First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 86,387 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the January 15th total of 378,034 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,125,253 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,125,253 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Natural Gas ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 595,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,304. The firm has a market cap of $537.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas. The Index is constructed by establishing the universe of stocks listed in the United States of companies involved in the natural gas exploration and production industries and then eliminates stocks whose natural gas-proven reserves do not meet certain requirements.

