Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) CFO Sells $587,573.25 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) CFO Stefan Murry sold 11,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $587,573.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 290,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,575,012.50. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. 3,525,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421,347. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,696,000 after buying an additional 358,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after acquiring an additional 146,639 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 1,408,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 435,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,392,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, December 19th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, December 11th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

