Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Sells $876,319.39 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) insider David Kuo sold 17,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $876,319.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 111,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,132.71. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AAOI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. 3,525,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421,347. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $50.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 497.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

