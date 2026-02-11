Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Insider Sells $8,985,003.27 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 339,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $8,985,003.27. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,148,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,865,136.08. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mayukh Sukhatme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 29th, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 311,873 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $6,780,119.02.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 1,018,995 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $22,122,381.45.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 26,831 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $619,527.79.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,380,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.22. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 41.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 48.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

Featured Stories

