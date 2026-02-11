Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Insider Sells $8,985,003.27 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 339,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $8,985,003.27. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,148,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,865,136.08. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Mayukh Sukhatme also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 29th, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 311,873 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $6,780,119.02.
- On Wednesday, December 31st, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 1,018,995 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $22,122,381.45.
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 26,831 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $619,527.79.
Roivant Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,380,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.22. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $27.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roivant Sciences
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.
The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.
Featured Stories
