Insider Selling: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells 27,312 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Netflix Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.68. 40,731,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,559,039. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.22 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,803,248,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 800.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 42,367,807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,972,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,661,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research raised their price target on Netflix from $83.30 to $108.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cfra Research downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Huber Research downgraded shares of Netflix to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Netflix from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

