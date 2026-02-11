Insider Selling: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells 27,312 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Netflix Stock Down 3.1%
Shares of NFLX stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.68. 40,731,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,559,039. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.22 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Key Headlines Impacting Netflix
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish takeaways: analysts and columnists argue recent weakness creates a long-term buying opportunity based on Netflix’s strong margins, content pipeline and subscriber economics. 3 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Now
- Positive Sentiment: Buy-the-dip narratives gaining traction: several pieces weigh whether the pullback is a chance to add exposure, emphasizing Netflix’s balance sheet and earnings power despite short-term deal risk. Netflix Stock Is Down 15%. Should You Buy the Dip?
- Neutral Sentiment: Netflix is publicly downplaying regulatory risk from the DOJ probe into its proposed Warner Bros. deal, calling scrutiny “ordinary course of business” — a calming tone but it doesn’t remove the substantive antitrust risk. Netflix exec calls DOJ probe into $82.7B Warner Bros deal ‘ordinary course business’
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/media context: unrelated industry headlines (e.g., testimony in a social‑media trial likening platform “addiction” to bingeing) are getting airtime but have limited direct impact on Netflix’s near‑term fundamentals. Instagram chief likens social media addiction to being hooked on a Netflix show in trial testimony
- Negative Sentiment: Paramount substantially sweetened its hostile bid for Warner Bros. Discovery by adding a ticking fee and committing to cover the $2.8B breakup/termination cost — a direct threat to Netflix’s signed deal and the primary catalyst pressuring NFLX. Paramount sweetens Warner Bros bid with offer to pay Netflix break-up cost, other fees
- Negative Sentiment: Activist pressure: Ancora Capital has built a stake in Warner Bros. and is pushing the WBD board to engage with Paramount, signaling a meaningful chance the Netflix agreement could be supplanted or reopened. Ancora Capital builds stake in Warner Bros, plans to oppose Netflix deal
- Negative Sentiment: Market structure: commentary and arbitrage coverage (MarketBeat/others) highlight that Paramount’s ticking‑fee structure narrows the spread on WBD and increases the probability of a competing transaction — a clear negative for Netflix’s M&A thesis. Strategic Masterstroke: Paramount Adds a Ticking Fee to Warner Bros. Bid (NFLX)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Netflix CFO sold ~9,248 shares (disclosed SEC filing), which can be read negatively by some investors even if routine. SEC filing: CFO sells Netflix shares
- Negative Sentiment: Sentiment shift & analyst caution: multiple outlets and analysts point to slowing growth risks, deal uncertainty and higher volatility — a backdrop that keeps downward pressure on the stock until deal outcome or clearer fundamentals emerge. Is Netflix’s 10% Dip a Buying Opportunity or a Warning Sign?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research raised their price target on Netflix from $83.30 to $108.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cfra Research downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Huber Research downgraded shares of Netflix to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Netflix from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.