AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $236.36 and last traded at $243.42. Approximately 1,589,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,718,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.06.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 150.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.62, for a total transaction of $377,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,258,997.62. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 999 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.60, for a total value of $367,232.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,847.60. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,710 shares of company stock worth $922,464. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 60.0% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

