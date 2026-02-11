FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Kelley Steven-Waiss Sells 2,200 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $206,140.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,252.30. This trade represents a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 2,700 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $151,119.00.

Shares of FORM stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.07. 1,061,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,663. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $97.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 139.23 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $215.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of FormFactor to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $100.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FormFactor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,806,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 108,487 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,404,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 500,156 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,397,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after purchasing an additional 73,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FormFactor by 170.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,208,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

