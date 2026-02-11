Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $138.22 and last traded at $140.9610. Approximately 6,918,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,338,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.45.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ANET shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.68.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $3,694,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,124.16. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,162.35. The trade was a 70.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 216,464 shares of company stock worth $27,553,548 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $1,228,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2,829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,828 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 193.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 82.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,659 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,146 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

