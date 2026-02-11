Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.24 and last traded at $53.88. Approximately 48,857,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 40,246,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.39.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore set a $59.00 price objective on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Bank of America Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after buying an additional 23,351,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,176,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,863,000 after acquiring an additional 403,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,091,641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.