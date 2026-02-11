John Graham-Cumming Sells 2,520 Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $436,842.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 495,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,841,359.85. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Graham-Cumming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $504,680.40.

On Monday, December 15th, John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $502,412.40.

Cloudflare Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $9.74 on Wednesday, reaching $189.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,661,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of -632.39, a PEG ratio of 150.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.67 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.21.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 20,019.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 58,057 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Cloudflare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

