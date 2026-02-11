Insider Selling: Envista (NYSE:NVST) SVP Sells 9,675 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) SVP Mischa Reis sold 9,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,460. The trade was a 23.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. 3,500,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,262. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $30.42.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Envista had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 1.73%.The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Envista

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on NVST to $34 and moved to an “overweight” rating — a notable analyst endorsement that signals material upside versus recent levels. Article Title

Barclays raised its price target on NVST to $34 and moved to an “overweight” rating — a notable analyst endorsement that signals material upside versus recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks flagged NVST among three stocks upgraded by brokers to “buy” amid market-wide AI concerns — another vote of confidence from the sell-side that can attract flows. Article Title

Zacks flagged NVST among three stocks upgraded by brokers to “buy” amid market-wide AI concerns — another vote of confidence from the sell-side that can attract flows. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain supportive: Envista beat Q4 estimates on EPS and revenue and provided FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.35–$1.45 — reinforcing the growth narrative behind the stock’s multiple.

Recent fundamentals remain supportive: Envista beat Q4 estimates on EPS and revenue and provided FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.35–$1.45 — reinforcing the growth narrative behind the stock’s multiple. Positive Sentiment: Short interest dropped about 23% in January (to ~8.09M shares), lowering the short-book and reducing potential downside from short squeezes; the short-interest ratio is ~3.1 days, or ~5% of float, which is moderate.

Short interest dropped about 23% in January (to ~8.09M shares), lowering the short-book and reducing potential downside from short squeezes; the short-interest ratio is ~3.1 days, or ~5% of float, which is moderate. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $27 but kept a “neutral” rating — the target is still below current market levels, so this is mixed information for investors. Article Title

Mizuho raised its price target to $27 but kept a “neutral” rating — the target is still below current market levels, so this is mixed information for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces from Zacks and Kalkine highlight Envista as a strong growth/sector-focused name and note renewed investor attention as healthcare indexes gain focus; useful for sentiment but not new fundamental data. Article Title Article Title

Coverage pieces from Zacks and Kalkine highlight Envista as a strong growth/sector-focused name and note renewed investor attention as healthcare indexes gain focus; useful for sentiment but not new fundamental data. Neutral Sentiment: Media noted NVST reached a 52-week high — positive for momentum but not a fundamental catalyst by itself. Article Title

Media noted NVST reached a 52-week high — positive for momentum but not a fundamental catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: SVP Mischa Reis sold 9,675 shares at ~$30 on Feb 10 for ~$290k, reducing their holding ~23%. Insider sales can be viewed as a cautionary sign even if not uncommon; see the SEC filing. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Envista this week:

Several brokerages have commented on NVST. William Blair raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Envista in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Envista from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Envista

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Envista by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Envista by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp grew its position in Envista by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company’s offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista’s product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.