Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) CFO Sells $1,669,610.88 in Stock

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Rehard sold 7,704 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.72, for a total transaction of $1,669,610.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,401,854.88. This represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.04. The stock had a trading volume of 984,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,459. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $229.30.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 35.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRX

Regal Rexnord News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Regal Rexnord this week:

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.