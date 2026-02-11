Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 2290923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AEHR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Aehr Test Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 29.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.68 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $142,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,764.80. This trade represents a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after buying an additional 49,243 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 642,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,117 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,751,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company’s product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

