iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $153.19 and last traded at $151.6250, with a volume of 71796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.81.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.08. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,664,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,019,000 after buying an additional 48,386 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 237,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after buying an additional 44,653 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,582,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,336,000 after purchasing an additional 904,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 37,929 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector. VLUE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

