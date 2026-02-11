Short Interest in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Decreases By 84.8%

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 256 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the January 15th total of 1,682 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,122 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,122 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AIEQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783. The company has a market cap of $119.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.16. Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1943 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

