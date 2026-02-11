Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.16 and last traded at $48.3150, with a volume of 223243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 609.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.