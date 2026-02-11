Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 350,624 shares, an increase of 1,175.0% from the January 15th total of 27,501 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,752,159 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,752,159 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 57,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,794. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.70. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99.

Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. The 1-3 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares comprises approximately 0.1% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned about 1.75% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is an Israel‐based technology company specializing in advanced vision and sensing systems for driver assistance and autonomous vehicles. Incorporated in Israel, the company was established to address the growing demand for vision‐first safety solutions within the automotive industry.

Foresight markets two core product lines: a stereo‐camera platform that uses depth perception and image segmentation to detect pedestrians, vehicles and obstacles in real time, and iDAR, an “intelligent detection and ranging” system that blends LiDAR‐style distance measurement with software-driven image analysis.

