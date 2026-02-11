Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.100-2.350 EPS.

NYSE:R traded up $12.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.96. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $125.54 and a twelve month high of $230.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

R has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryder System from $196.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $974,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 167.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

