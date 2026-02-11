Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.4050 and last traded at $25.4050, with a volume of 3671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Inpex to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.40.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 21.08%.

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

