Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.73 and last traded at $121.7830, with a volume of 828189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge Global from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $23.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 104,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,865,156.69. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glencore plc grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glencore plc now owns 65,612,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,844,735,000 after buying an additional 32,806,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,570,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,136,000 after purchasing an additional 777,805 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,602,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,478,960,000 after purchasing an additional 402,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,921,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,390,000 after acquiring an additional 85,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,683,000 after purchasing an additional 80,082 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

