Insider Selling: PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,400 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,893,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,815,331. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 228,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $8,056,910.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 303,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $10,799,984.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 157,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $5,448,552.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 480,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $16,833,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $6,770,000.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $2,007,600.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 35,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,192,450.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,351,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 9,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $296,190.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 260,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $8,624,200.00.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,393,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,282. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.50. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,327,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,595,000 after buying an additional 3,550,820 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 147.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,516 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,524,000 after purchasing an additional 418,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PBF Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 265,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBF. TD Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $30.14.

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

