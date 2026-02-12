ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading 3.1% Higher – Here’s Why

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €5.02 and last traded at €4.99. Approximately 296,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.84.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Up 3.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.07.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8. This segment is involved in operating commercial websites; production and distribution programming portfolio, including entertainment, reality, and factual formats, as well as TV series, TV films, and digital content; and operates Studio71 which creates and sells digital offerings for influencers.

