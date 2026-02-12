MLP (ETR:MLP) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €7.36 and last traded at €7.50. Approximately 104,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.52.

MLP Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $817.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.55, a current ratio of 232.94 and a quick ratio of 98.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.18.

About MLP

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

