Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Time to Buy?

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 37,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of -0.85.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive glass service company in Canada.

