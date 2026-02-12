Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.9450, with a volume of 275753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTOS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $6.50 price objective on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 92.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc (NYSE: CTOS) is a North American provider of specialty rental equipment, parts and services. The company’s fleet encompasses a wide range of assets, including cranes, aerial work platforms, trench safety and shoring equipment, fluid management solutions, generators and other industrial machinery. Customers rely on Custom Truck One Source to support projects in construction, energy, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, municipalities and large-scale events.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Custom Truck One Source has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of more than 140 branch locations across the United States and Canada.

