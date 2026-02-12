Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.7850. 944,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,058,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Organon & Co. from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 143.47% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 125,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 126.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,435,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after acquiring an additional 801,307 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,042,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 33.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

