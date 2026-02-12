Fielmann Group (FRA:FIE) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Fielmann Group AG (FRA:FIE – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €42.30 and last traded at €41.95. Approximately 56,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €41.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.87.

About Fielmann Group

Fielmann Group AG provides optical and hearing aid services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It manufactures and sells visual aids mainly glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, hearing aids systems and its accessories, as well as personal protective equipment. The company offers its products under the fielmann, Optika Clarus, OPTICA & AUDIOLOGIA UNIVERSITARIA, Medical optica audicion, and SVS VISION brand names. It sells its products through digital sales, retail stores, as well as Befitting, an optical e-commerce platform.

