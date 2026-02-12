Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $38.19. 108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLPEF. Barclays lowered Klepierre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klepierre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89.

Klepierre SA is a French real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management and development of high-quality shopping centers across Europe. Headquartered in Paris, the company focuses on creating sustainable retail destinations and enhancing consumer experiences through targeted asset management, tenant mix optimization and modernization projects.

With a portfolio encompassing more than 70 regional shopping centers and prime retail destinations in countries such as France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands, Klepierre engages in the full property lifecycle.

