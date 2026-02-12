Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Shares Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €10.06 and last traded at €10.00. Approximately 153,821 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.73.

Grand City Properties Stock Up 2.8%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.59.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other major urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London. Grand City Properties SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

