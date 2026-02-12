Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.2280 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 58,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 67,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS: JBAXY) is a Swiss global wealth manager headquartered in Zurich. The group specialises in private banking and asset management services for high-net-worth individuals and families. With a client-centric approach, Julius Bär offers tailored investment solutions designed to preserve and grow clients’ wealth over the long term.

The firm’s core services include discretionary and advisory portfolio management, wealth planning, lending and credit facilities, customised trading solutions and family office services.

